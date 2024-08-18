Machado, Cease help the Padres rebound against the Rockies for an 8-3 victory

Padres: No word yet on when or if RHP Yu Darvish will return to the team but manager Mike Shildt said he communicated with Darvish via text message on Friday. ''It was his birthday yesterday so I sent him a nice text and wished him a happy birthday,'' Shildt said Saturday. Darvish last pitched for the Padres on May 29. He was initially placed on the injured list with a left groin strain but on July 6 was transferred to the restricted list to deal with a personal family matter. The manager said he didn't ask Darvish where he was physically from a baseball standpoint but assured him that he was pulling for him from a personal standpoint. ''Hopefully, he's in a better place,'' Shildt said.