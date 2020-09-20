Pair of blowouts

The Lynx went 0-2 against Seattle during the regular season:

July 28: Lost 90-66 after trailing 41-35 at halftime. Seattle shot 53% from the field (35-for-66), and the Lynx committed 22 turnovers.

Sept. 6: Lost 103-88 after trailing 45-38 at halftime. Seattle shot 52.2% from the field (35-for-67), and the Lynx committed 26 turnovers.