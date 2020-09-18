The Lynx are moving on.

It wasn’t easy, and it took a while for the Lynx to get going. But Crystal Dangerfield’s nine fourth-quarter points helped push the Lynx past Phoenix 80-79 in a second-round WNBA playoff game at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. Thursday.

Minnesota will face either Las Vegas or Seattle in a best-of-five semifinal series starting Sunday.

Up a point with 7.5 seconds left, Minnesota’s Damiris Dantas missed two free throws. But a last-second attempt by Skylar Diggins-Smith was off the mark.

On the night of her return, Sylvia Fowles scored just six ponts on 2-for-8 shooting. Napheesa Collier was held to seven points. Dantas (22 points), Crystal Dangerfield (nine of 17 points in the fourth quarter) and Odyssey Sims (14 points).

The Lynx despite the best efforts of Diana Taurasi, who scored 28 points, getting two four-point plays in the fourth quarter to keep Phoenix close. Brianna turner had 13. High-scoring Diggins-Smith was held to just eight points by the Lynx.

Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith shot around Lynx center Sylvia Fowles, who looked rusty in her return from injury.

The Lynx had a lead as big as seven in the fourth quarter, but two four-point plays by Taurasi kept Phoenix close. Sims hit a jumper with 2:31 left to put the Lynx up three. Minutes later, with just 35.3 seconds left, Skylar Diggins-Smith scored to make it a one point game.

Out of a time out the Mercury knocked a Lynx pass out of bounds with 21.8 seconds left. Given another chance Dangerfield missed on a drive.

Out of a time out, Phoenix’s Brianna Turner turned the ball over with 8.1 seconds left.

Taurasi had seven points as the Mercury, using a 15-2 run, took a 21-9 lead with the game just eight minutes old.

But the Lynx fought back, finishing the quarter on a 14-3 run, with Banham storing seven of those off the bench and Dantas scoring five.

The two teams stayed close for most of the second quarter until, with 3:34 left in the half, Taurasi was whistled for a technical foul for complaining about a no-call. Collier hit the free throw. But, for the rest of the half, it was all Phoenix.

With the Lynx going without a field goal over the final 4:37, the Mercury finished the half on a 12-2 run to go up nine at the half. Taurasi had a three-pointer and two assists in that run.

Down 11 early in the third quarter, the Lynx put together another run, this one 19-8 — to forge a 60-60 tie entering the fourth quarter.

Sims and Dangerfield each had six points in that run.

The Star Tribune is not traveling to Florida for NBA and WNBA coverage. This article was written using the television broadcast and video interviews before and/or after the game.