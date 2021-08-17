6 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena • No TV

Preview: The Lynx, who defeated New York 88-78 on Sunday at Target Center, take an eight-game winning streak into their first game in Connecticut since 2019. The teams are meeting for the second time this season. The Lynx started the season 0-4 before defeating the Sun 79-74 on May 30 at Target Center. for their first victory of the season.... The Eastern Conference-leading Sun (15-6) is playing for the third time in six days. The Sun lost 79-57 to Seattle on Thursday in the Commissioner's Cup championship game before defeating Dallas 80-59 on Sunday.

Players to watch: Lynx C Sylvia Fowles and F Napheesa Collier each had double-doubles on Sunday — the third time this season they have done that in the same game. F Natalie Achonwa scored eight points on Sunday after missing 10 Lynx games becaause of a knee injury. ... Sun F Jonquel Jones is second in the WNBA in scoring (20.9 points per game) and leads the league in rebounding (11.3 per game). The 6-6 Jones sat out the 2020 season. ... F DeWanna Bonner is averaging 15.7 points and 6.9 rebounds.

Numbers: The Lynx, who are 6-4 on the road this season, have a five-game winning streak against the Sun. ... Connecticut is 8-1 at home this season.

Injuries: Lynx F Aerial Powers (thumb) is out indefinitely. Sun F Alyssa Thomas (Achilles') is out indefinitely.