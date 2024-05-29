The Lynx will be without forward Diamond Miller for an undetermined time after she had right knee surgery.
The team announced that Miller's surgical procedure was performed by Dr. Christopher Camp and she "will now begin rehabilitation in preparation for her return to the court. A definitive timetable has not been set and further updates on her progress will be provided when available."
Miller played in three games this season before the injury.
The 6-3 former Maryland All-America was the second overall pick in the 2023 WNBA draft and made the league's all-rookie team after averaging 12.1 points.
