Lynx-Fever game preview: Caitlin Clark has Indiana on playoff path

Opening bell: The Fever (18-16) are the WNBA’s hottest team, having pushed their winning streak to five games with a 93-86 victory over Los Angeles Wednesday. Both the Fever and the Lynx (24-9) are 8-2 in their last 10 games. The game features the current Eastern Conference and Western Conference players of the month in Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier. The two teams have split two games this season, both at Target Center. If the post season started today these two teams would be playing in the first round. The game will be televised nationally.