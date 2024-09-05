Lynx-Fever game preview: Caitlin Clark has Indiana on playoff path
Rookie guard Caitlin Clark from Iowa has been dominant in the past month, and her team could meet the Lynx in the playoffs.
Friday, 6:30 p.m., Gainbridge Fieldhouse
TV/Radio: Ion, 100.3-FM
Opening bell: The Fever (18-16) are the WNBA’s hottest team, having pushed their winning streak to five games with a 93-86 victory over Los Angeles Wednesday. Both the Fever and the Lynx (24-9) are 8-2 in their last 10 games. The game features the current Eastern Conference and Western Conference players of the month in Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier. The two teams have split two games this season, both at Target Center. If the post season started today these two teams would be playing in the first round. The game will be televised nationally.
Watch her: Clark has been dominant. During the Fever’s five-game winning streak she has averaged 24.2 points, 8.8 assists and 6.0 rebounds, hitting 48.1% of her shots overall and 41.2% of her three-pointers.
Injuries: The Lynx should have center Alanna Smith back after she missed a game with an ankle injury. Indiana backup post Temi Fagbenle missed Indiana’s victory over Los Angeles Wednesday with a shoulder injury.
Forecast: Could this be a first-round playoff preview? Having won six of seven games, the Fever pushed themselves over .500 for the first time since June of 2019. The team had gone a league-record 189 games without a winning record.
More than MVP candidates, the Lynx’s Napheesa Collier and Fever’s Caitlin Clark have drawn comparisons to Red Grange and Tiger Woods when it comes to growing the WNBA.