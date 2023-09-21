More from Star Tribune
Lynx
Lynx's season ends with Game 3 loss to Connecticut Sun in WNBA first-round series
Napheesa Collier scored 31 points, but it wasn't enough as the Lynx lost 90-75 to the Connecticut Sun in the deciding Game 3 at Target Center.
Local
New census data is the deepest look yet at Minnesota's racial and ethnic diversity
Community leaders and policymakers hope the new detail will help them better serve subgroups.
www.startribune.com
Lynx
Souhan: Collier shows she's a star; Lynx need Miller to sparkle, too
Napheesa Collier was brilliant again in the Lynx's season-ending loss to Connecticut, but she needs a star sidekick for the team to improve.
Minneapolis
One person killed at Minneapolis bar
Minneapolis police released few details Wednesday night, but confirmed a homicide at the North Side bar near the intersection of I-94 and Broadway Ave.