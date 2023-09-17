IMPACT PLAYERS: Napheesa Collier and Kayla McBride, Lynx
The two combined to score 54 points with 21 rebounds, four assists and three steals. They had 65% of their team's points and 60% of their team's rebounds.
BY THE NUMBERS
20-6 The Lynx's edge on points off turnovers, a complete 180 from Game 1, when Connecticut had a 30-9 advantage.
15-5 The Lynx's edge on second-chance points, after Connecticut won that battle by nine points in Game 1.
42-32 The Lynx's edge on points in the paint.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Minneapolis police staff levels hit historic lows amid struggle for recruitment, retention
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Minneapolis police staff levels hit historic lows amid struggle for recruitment, retention
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Minneapolis police staff levels hit historic lows amid struggle for recruitment, retention
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Minneapolis police staff levels hit historic lows amid struggle for recruitment, retention
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
José Ramírez homers on birthday to trigger 9-run inning as Guardians rout Rangers 9-2, sweep series
José Ramírez homered on his 31st birthday to touch off Cleveland's nine-run outburst in the fourth inning, leading the Guardians to a 9-2 win and three-game sweep of the playoff-chasing Texas Rangers on Sunday.
Sports
Mike Babcock resigns as Blue Jackets coach amid investigation involving players' photos
Mike Babcock resigned as coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday after just two months on the job, following word earlier this week of him asking players to show him photos on their phones.
Twins
Twins playoff tracker: What's the magic number? Where do they stand?
The Twins are in the final month of the regular season — here's what has to happen for the team to win the American League Central.
Twins
Sonny Gray on top of his game as Twins shut out White Sox 4-0
Home runs by Edouard Julien and Jorge Polanco helped the Twins lower their magic number for clinching to six.
Sports
Chapman's 9th-inning double lifts Blue Jays over Red Sox 3-2 for 3-game sweep
Matt Chapman hit a game-ending double off the center-field wall in the ninth inning, lifting the Toronto Blue Jays over the Boston Red Sox 3-2 on Sunday for a three-game sweep.