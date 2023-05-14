More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Photography
Photography
Luke Combs performs at U.S. Bank Stadium
Luke Combs performed with openers Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry and Brent Cobb at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, May 13, 2023.
Photography
U of M graduation ceremony at Huntington Bank Stadium
The U of M hosted a graduation ceremony on Saturday unlike any it has hosted in decades. As renovations took place at 3M Arena at Mariucci, which has hosted recent undergraduate commencement ceremonies at the Twin Cities campus, Huntington Bank Stadium hosted thousands of people celebrating this year's graduating class.
Twins lose 6-2 to Cubs
The Minnesota Twins the Chicago Cubs at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minn. on May 12, 2023.
Community gathers to mourn Michael Brasel
Candlelight vigil was held in St. Paul's Langford Park Froday night for Michael Brasel, who was shot and killed last Saturday nearby in the St. Anthony Park neighborhood.
Vikings hold rookie minicamp
Vikings rookie minicamp begins Friday May 12, 2023 at TCO Performance Center in Eagan, Minn.