Louis C.K. may have lost his Hollywood clout, but his ability to mine laughs out of seemingly "unjokable" material remains intact.

The comedian opened the first of his three-night stint at Acme Comedy Co. on Thursday with a one-hour set in which he riffed on pedophilia, homeless people, 9/11 and other topics most of his peers wouldn't dare touch. He even went after the beloved film "Good Will Hunting."

Looking more at ease than he did during his last visit to Minneapolis two years ago, C.K. never mentioned the accusations of sexual misconduct that led to his downfall, although there were moments he seemed all too aware that "cancel culture' was keeping an eye on him.

In one bit, he insisted that he wasn't stupid enough to imitate a Black woman buying bananas — and then went ahead and did the impression.

The set's highlight: A routine on how the "cancel culture" is more focused on supporting transgender people than those struggling with obesity.

There is a significant number of comedy fans who are less than enthusiastic about C.K.'s comeback attempt. Some are outraged. But none of those critics appeared to be part of Thursday's audience.

Acme, which C.K. has often cited as one of his favorite clubs, added chairs in the back of the room to help meet the demand of those eager to see a comic who once packed arenas deliver with as much dexterity as he did in his heyday.

His remaining shows on Friday and Saturday are sold out.

Neal Justin • 612-673-7431

@nealjustin