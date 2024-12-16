Review: Los Lobos and Tower of Power prove why great live bands last for 50 years

For Tower of Power’s Holidays and Hits Tour Saturday at Mystic Lake Showroom in Prior Lake, the 57-year-old horn-driven band brought a brand-new singer. Jordan John, 38, proved to be TOP’s most exciting vocalist since heyday hitmaker Lenny Williams, who exited in 1975. John showcased an elastic tenor, with the sexy scream of Al Green and the guitar-scatting of George Benson. He hit his high notes with the ease and élan of a vintage doo-op singer. However, John needs to work on his stagecraft a bit; he spent the night pacing back and forth and seldom faced the audience or danced.