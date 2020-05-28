Unrest spilled into St. Paul’s Midway on Thursday afternoon, as looters rushed the Target store on University Avenue.

Officers responded to the area around 11:30 a.m. and found between 50 and 60 people grabbing merchandise off the shelves without paying, said St. Paul police spokesman Steve Linders. Many dropped the goods and ran when authorities arrived.

A fight broke out in the parking lot between a pedestrian and a driver, who reportedly tried to run down the person with their car. The motorist missed and hit another vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Nearby businesses, including Cub Foods and a local shoe store, also experienced property damage.

“We’re in the area trying to make sure people are safe and secure,” Linders said. St. Paul police dispatched about 40 officers to aid Minneapolis firefighters battling scattered blazes throughout the south side Wednesday night. Those officers since have returned to St. Paul