Minnesota United players worked out individually rather than as a team on Monday for the second consecutive day after Sunday’s game at Sporting Kansas City was canceled.

It was canceled because of another positive COVID-19 test confirmed on Saturday. Sunday’s game was the Loons’ third canceled or postponed. An Oct. 11 game at FC Dallas was canceled, too, An Oct. 14 game against Chicago was rescheduled and is scheduled to be played Wednesday in the first of the Loons’ final two regular-season games, both at home.

If the Loons had lost Sunday at Kansas City — where they didn’t win in their first three MLS seasons — they would have dropped from fourth to sixth place in the Western Conference based on points-per game. A victory still would have left them behind first-place Portland, Sporting KC and Seattle.