Minnesota United beat FC Dallas 3-2 Wednesday and moved atop the MLS Western Conference standings without six injured starters. Afterward, coach Adrian Heath said his team is seeking to add help, but only if it’s the right player for the right time.

“We’re looking,” he said. “If there’s something we think is not just for the next two or three weeks, something that can maybe help us, then we’ll try and do it. We’ve got room on the roster. We’ve got money available. So we’re looking.”

The Loons have signed Argentine attacking midfielder Emanuel Reynoso as their third designated player and French left-side defender Bakaye Dibassy so far in the revised summer transfer window that began Aug. 13 and ends in late October. They could buy down the contract for Jan Gregus and/or Thomas Chacon and add another DP.

Reynoso has impressed in three games played — the first as a second-half sub, the next two as a starter who played through the 70th minute. He has two assists in those three.

Dibassy made his MLS debut and played the final nine minutes on a five-man back line. He blocked a Dallas scoring attempt in the 89th minute that prevented a 3-3 tie.

Midfielder Ozzie Alonso (hamstring) and Ethan Finlay (knee meniscus) as well as strikers Luis Amarilla (ankle) and Aaron Schoenfeld (left lower leg) remained out Wednesday.

Heath said doctors’ look inside Finlay’s knee “wasn’t as bad as first feared,” and he is hopeful he’ll miss only three to four weeks. Heath said he’s hopeful an injection in Amarilla’s ankle will “settle down” an injury that has bothered him for five or six weeks. Amarilla and Alonso likely will be out at least another two to three weeks. Heath reported Schoenfeld is “a lot happier” with his lower-calf injury, but he, too, probably won’t play again until the second phase of MLS’ restarted regular season that follows Sunday’s game at Sporting Kansas City.

Starting goalkeeper Tyler Miller (hip surgery) and two-time MLS Defender of the Year Ike Opara (undisclosed) remain out as well. That leaves the Loons with what Heath calls “half the team that started the season.”

Heath said the team won’t add a player simply to fill a current hole.

“It won’t be a case of bringing a player in just for the sake of it,” Heath said. “I don’t want to bring anybody in for the next two weeks and then realize maybe he’s not as good or he’s not going to contribute as much as the people we’ve got here.

“Anybody brought in will be brought in for the long term.”

• Mason Toye took advantage of being the only healthy striker by scoring in the 11th minute with a short left-footed shot on the run. He played decoy on his team’s second goal, that five-way combination play.

“I’m still trying to figure a couple things out and get my feet under me and starting games consistently,” he said.

• Seattle took the Western Conference lead late Thursday with a 7-1 victory over San Jose.