A Sporting Kansas City player has tested positive for COVID-19 two days before it opens “MLS is Back” tournament play against Minnesota United.

“The situation with K.C., I’m sure they’re doing everything to keep everybody safe because that’s ultimately what we’re here for,” Loons coach Adrian Heath said. “I’m sure it’s being dealt with in an appropriate manner and we’ll just wait for the league to tell us if and everything is going ahead, no problems.”

Heath and Loons veteran midfielder and players’ union rep Ethan Finlay spoke Friday afternoon on a conference call before they play Sporting KC Sunday night at 7 p.m. Minnesota time. Heath said his team has not had a positive test for the virus; Finlay said the Loons had one false positive test.

FC Dallas was withdrawn from the tournament after 10 players tested positive upon arrival in Orlando. Nashville was withdrawn, too, after nine players tested positive.

“I know it’s not the most ideal way for Kansas City to prepare,” Finlay said. “We’ll continue to prepare for a game on Sunday and if we hear otherwise, we’ll be ready for that.”

Metanire signs

Right back Romain Metanire signed a multiyear contract Friday.

In his first season with United in 2019 he was an MLS All-Star. The 30-year-old, the first player from Madagascar in MLS, had a goal and seven assists.