Major League Soccer released the remainder of the Minnesota United schedule Tuesday, with the regular season ending Nov. 8 at Allianz Field against FC Dallas.

No fans will be allowed at Allianz Field, the team announced.

By regular season's end, the Loons will have played FC Dallas and Sporting Kansas City four times each, twice away. They also will have played Houston three times, twice away, and Real Salt Lake three times, twice at home.

When it's all done by a Nov. 8 home game against Dallas, the Loons will have played 11 road games and nine home games in this regular season suspended four months by a global pandemic. That's counting two season-opening road games in Portland and San Jose back in March.

They will have played nine home and nine road games in the 18-game regular season restart.

"Familiar faces," Loons coach Adrian Heath said. "Obviously, it's not an ideal situation for everybody that we're in. It looks like we're going to be playing a couple of games away from home more than quite a few other teams. Hey, it is what it is. We'll get on with it, but it's not ideal. I don't like the fact that we're playing certain teams three times, but let's get on with it. I'm sure it's all done with the right intention."

The schedule following Wednesday's game at Columbus and Sunday's home game against Real Salt Lake:

Saturday, October 3 vs. FC Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, October 6 at Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 11 at FC Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 14 vs. Chicago Fire, 7 p.m.

Sunday, October 18 vs. Houston Dynamo, 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 24 at FC Cincinnati, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 28 vs. Colorado Rapids, 7 p.m.

Sunday, November 1 at Sporting Kansas City, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 8 vs. FC Dallas, 5:30 p.m.