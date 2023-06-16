Benefitting from becoming a federal holiday in 2021, Juneteenth has gone from a small celebration in a Minneapolis park to being celebrated across the state. Honoring the emancipation of slaves, cities and organizations host events with health and wellness programming, vendors, entertainment and community upliftment. Here's a roundup of events.

Saturday

ALLIANZ FIELD: History and art exhibits, kids' fun zone and live performances. Noon-4 p.m. Sat. Allianz Field, 400 N. Snelling Av., St. Paul. facebook.com

BETHUNE PARK: Family activities and entertainment. Noon-6 p.m. Sat. 1304 N. 10th Av., Mpls. minneapolisparks.org

BROOKLYN CENTER: A family-friendly day filled with entertainment, food, vendors, art activities, lawn games, teen activities and more. 11 a.m. Sat. Centennial Park, 6301 Shingle Creek Pkwy., brooklyncentermn.gov

BROOKLYN PARK: Educational information, food and activities. 1-7 p.m. Sat. Free. North Hennepin Community College, 7411 85th Av. N. brooklynpark.org

BURNSVILLE: Musical performances, crafts and food trucks. Free. 1-3:30 p.m. Sat. North River Hills Park, 11501 19th Av. S. burnsvillemn.gov

DODGE NATURE CENTER: Vendors and entertainment. 2-6 p.m. Sat. Free. 1701 Charlton St., West St. Paul. dodgenaturecenter.org

FROGTOWN FARM: Opening ceremony, story circles and dinner. 2-8 p.m. Sat. Free, advance registration for dinner. 946 W. Minnehaha Av., St. Paul. frogtownfarm.org

HENNEPIN HISTORY MUSEUM: Make a square with what you want to say to the community from a place of power, love and support as part of the Million Artist Movement Quilting Project. Free. 1-3 p.m. Sat. 2303 3rd Av. S., Mpls. hennepinhistory.org

HOPKINS: Keynote speaker Lee Hutton, music and vendors. 4- 7 p.m. Sat. Free. Hopkins Center for the Arts, 1111 Mainstreet, Hopkins. hopkinsartscenter.com

MIDTOWN GLOBAL MARKET: Music and wellness activities. Noon-3 p.m. Sat. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Mpls. midtownglobalmarket.org

RICHFIELD: Noon-4 p.m. Sat. Richfield Ice Arena, 636 E. 66th St. richfieldleadershipnetwork.com/event-details-registration/richfield-juneteenth-celebration-1

ST. PAUL: Music and arts performances. Noon-4 p.m. Sat. Parque Castillo, 149 Cesar Chavez St., St. Paul. wsco.org/wsjuneteenth

SANCTUARY COVENANT CHURCH: Community health fair, food trucks, vendors, music, storytelling and more. 11 a.m. Sat. 710 W. Broadway, Mpls. knownmpls.com/event-details/juneteenth-event

UROC: Storytelling, performers, workshops, children's activities and more. Noon-6 p.m. Sat. Free. 2001 Plymouth Av. N., Mpls. uroc.umn.edu

Sunday

PARKTACULAR: 1-4 p.m. Sun. Free. Wolfe Park, 3700 Monterey Drive, St. Louis Park. parktacular.org

Monday

BAR ZIA: Entertainment jamboree with DJ Rico Nevotion. 8 p.m. Mon. $5. 420 S. 4th St., Mpls. juneteenthminnesota.com

BLOOMINGTON: Music, performances, food trucks and vendors. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon. Free. Kennedy High School, 150 E. 98th St., Bloomington. bloomingtonmn.org

HOOK & LADDER: Entertainment, music and food. 1-8 p.m. Mon. Free, advance registration required. 3010 Minnehaha Av. S., Mpls. thehookmpls.com

RONDO: Entertainment, food trucks and information booths. Noon-4 p.m. Mon. Free. Rondo Commemorative Plaza, 820 Concordia Av., St. Paul. rchs.com

STATE CAPITOL: Presented by Black Business Matters Minnesota and Black Lives Matter with music, food and games. Noon-4 p.m. Mon. 75 Rev. Martin Luther King Blvd., St. Paul. Facebook

WEST BROADWAY: Slave history exhibition, speakers, entertainment, games and information booths. Noon-6 p.m. Mon. Lyndale to Emerson Avs. N., Mpls. juneteenthminnesota.com