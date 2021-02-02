A pickup truck driver collided head-on with an oncoming motorist while attempting to pass another vehicle on a northern Minnesota highway Monday afternoon, leaving the driver of the other car dead and a passenger in the truck severely injured.

Virginia Stewart, 53, of Longville, Minn., was driving west on Hwy. 200 in Turtle Lake Township about 1:50 p.m. when an eastbound Chevy Silverado struck her Hyundai Tucson in the westbound lane near 44th Avenue, the State Patrol said.

Stewart, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, the patrol said.

The Silverado driver, identified as Corey Wuori, 39, of Walker, Minn., was taken to a hospital with noncritical injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt and alcohol was detected in his system, the patrol said.

A passenger in Wuori's truck was ejected. Lavae Oothoudt, 39, of Sauk Rapids, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. She was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

