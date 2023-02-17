Mike Navarre, who led the Augsburg University women's soccer program for 24 years, announced his retirement on Wednesday.
Navarre led the Auggies to a 235-154-48 (.593) record, including 133-85-30 (.597) in Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference matches, which gives him the most overall wins among MIAC active coaches.
He was a two-time MIAC Coach of the Year (2014, 2017). His teams won conference regular-season titles three times (2014, 2017, 2019) and conference playoff championships twice (2014, 2016). The Auggies qualified for NCAA Division III national tournament play three times (2014, 2016, 2019).
- The Gophers softball team (4-1), which is averaging 9.1 runs per game, will play North Carolina at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge in Chapel Hill, N.C.
- Swimmer Megan Van Berkom of the Gophers placed third in the 200-yard individual medley (1 minutes, 55.67 seconds) on the second day of the Big Ten Championships in Ann Arbor, Mich. The junior's time is the second best in program history. Also finishing third was diver Joy Zhu on the 1-meter board (314.40) — for the second straight year for Minnesota, which as a team was in fifth place.
- The Minnesota Aurora announced their first signing for this coming season. The second-year women's soccer team re-signed Kenzie Langdok, of St. Michael, a USL W first team defender last season. "We all had a blast last summer and I can't wait to get back to it," she said.
- Minnesota Duluth forward Gabbie Hughes, a graduate student from Lino Lakes, is one of five finalists for the Hockey Humanitarian Award. She helped co-found Sophie's Squad, which supports mental health awareness.
