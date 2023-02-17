Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Mike Navarre, who led the Augsburg University women's soccer program for 24 years, announced his retirement on Wednesday.

Navarre led the Auggies to a 235-154-48 (.593) record, including 133-85-30 (.597) in Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference matches, which gives him the most overall wins among MIAC active coaches.

He was a two-time MIAC Coach of the Year (2014, 2017). His teams won conference regular-season titles three times (2014, 2017, 2019) and conference playoff championships twice (2014, 2016). The Auggies qualified for NCAA Division III national tournament play three times (2014, 2016, 2019).

