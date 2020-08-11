Lois Reiss pleaded guilty to first degree murder on Tuesday in the death of her husband in 2018 and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

John Stiles, spokesman for Attorney General Keith Ellison, whose office was handling the prosecution, confirmed the sentence.

In July, Reiss, 58, who was recently extradited from Florida to Minnesota for killing her husband David, pleaded not guilty in Dodge County District Court.

After the killing in her Blooming Prairie home, she was the subject of a nationwide search that lasted nearly a month. Authorities charged her with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of her husband, David, in March 2018. After killing him, she went to Fort Meyers Beach, Fla. and befriended a woman who had a similar appearance.

Riess admitted she later fatally shot Pamela Hutchinson, 59, in her rented condo room and stole her identity.

She fled to Texas in Hutchinson’s car, according to authorities, making stops at casinos in Louisiana. She was arrested for Hutchinson’s death in South Padre Island on April 19, 2018.

Riess pleaded guilty in December to first degree murder for the killing of Hutchinson in Lee County Court and was sentenced to life in prison.