Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Gift this Article Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

The Southdale Center mall was briefly locked down Wednesday night following reported gunshots near the north side of the building.

Edina police responded around 8 p.m. to door eight of the mall, which leads to Macy's. The responding officers determined there was not an active shooter, according to an Edina police news release.

The mall was put in lockdown for about an hour as a precaution while the officers cleared people from the floors and searched for victims, the department said.

Officers found bullet casings and damaged windows near door eight. Police do not believe there is ongoing threat to the public. The department has not made an arrest, but said it will continue interviewing witnesses and reviewing footage to determine what happened.

No victims were found at the mall or in local hospitals, the release added.

During the lockdown there was a large number of police vehicles surrounding the mall.

The release urged anyone with information on the incident to contact the Edina Police Department.