Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Gophers
Tampa Bay (Round 2, 45th overall)
Ben Bartch, T, St. John’s
Jacksonville (Round 4, 116th overall)
Tyler Johnson, WR, Gophers/Minneapolis North
Tampa Bay (Round 5, 161st overall)
Kamal Martin, LB, Gophers/Burnsville
Green Bay (Round 5, 175th overall)
Carter Coughlin, LB, Gophers/Eden Prairie
New York Giants (Round 7, 218th overall)
Jashon Cornell, DT, Ohio State/Cretin-Derham Hall
Detroit (Round 7, 235th overall)
Chris Williamson, CB, Gophers
N.Y. Giants (Round 7, 247th overall )
NOTABLE UNDRAFTED FREE AGENTS
Rodney Smith, RB, Gophers: Carolina
San Renner, DT, Gophers/Maple Grove: Los Angeles Rams
Ben Ellefson, TE, North Dakota State/Hawley: Jacksonville
Zack Johnson, G, North Dakota State/Spring Lake Park: Green Bay
Jake Lacina, OL, Augustana/Cretin-Derham Hall, son of ex-Vikings OL Corbin Lacina: Vikings
Thaddeus Moss, TE, LSU, son of ex-Vikings WR Randy Moss: Washington
J.R. Reed, S, Georgia,son of ex-Vikings WR Jake Reed: Jacksonville