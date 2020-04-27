Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Gophers

Tampa Bay (Round 2, 45th overall)

Ben Bartch, T, St. John’s

Jacksonville (Round 4, 116th overall)

Tyler Johnson, WR, Gophers/Minneapolis North

Tampa Bay (Round 5, 161st overall)

Kamal Martin, LB, Gophers/Burnsville

Green Bay (Round 5, 175th overall)

Carter Coughlin, LB, Gophers/Eden Prairie

New York Giants (Round 7, 218th overall)

Jashon Cornell, DT, Ohio State/Cretin-Derham Hall

Detroit (Round 7, 235th overall)

Chris Williamson, CB, Gophers

N.Y. Giants (Round 7, 247th overall )

 

NOTABLE UNDRAFTED FREE AGENTS

Rodney Smith, RB, Gophers: Carolina

San Renner, DT, Gophers/Maple Grove: Los Angeles Rams

Ben Ellefson, TE, North Dakota State/Hawley: Jacksonville

Zack Johnson, G, North Dakota State/Spring Lake Park: Green Bay

Jake Lacina, OL, Augustana/Cretin-Derham Hall, son of ex-Vikings OL Corbin Lacina: Vikings

Thaddeus Moss, TE, LSU, son of ex-Vikings WR Randy Moss: Washington

J.R. Reed, S, Georgia,son of ex-Vikings WR Jake Reed: Jacksonville



 