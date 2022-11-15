Women led the day like never before when the 2023 Grammy Awards nominations were announced Tuesday, with ex-Minnesotan Lizzo among the top names on a list that also includes Adele, Beyoncé, Brandi Carlile and Taylor Swift.

Lizzo made the top three categories for the ceremony scheduled Feb. 5 in Los Angeles, including: album of the year with "Special;" and both record and song of the year with "About Damn Time," which became the second No. 1 single of her career.

The rapper/singer — who rose up through Twin Cities clubs and already has three Grammys to her name — showed up in several more categories including best solo pop performance and best pop vocal album.

Adele, Beyoncé and Carlile are also all nominated for both album and record of the year alongside Swedish pop music legends ABBA, who made a surprising appearance in many top categories off their first album in 40 years, "Voyage."

A couple other legendary women also showed up among pop's hottest stars. R&B/gospel vet Mary J. Blige made both the album and record of the year categories from her album and song titled "Good Morning Gorgeous." And Rock Hall & Roll Hall of Famer Bonnie Raitt was nominated for song of the year and several other categories with "Just Like That."

Other leading nominees in the top categories included Los Angeles rap king Kendrick Lamar and British pop star Harry Styles, both up for album and record of the year (the latter category a trophy for best recording of a song). Lamar also led the field in the rap categories alongside Jack Harlow, Pusha T and DJ Khaled.

Swift's nominations came while millions of fans across the country were stuck in a virtual queue for Ticketmaster's widely abhorred Verified Fan program trying to buy tickets to her upcoming Eras Tour. Since her new album, "Midnights," was released too late for 2023 Grammy eligibility, Swift's nods this time around were mostly for the extended 10-minute version of "All Too Well," from the re-recording of her 2012 album "Red."

Beyoncé and Adele could be the ones to beat, though. The former had the most nominations of any artist Tuesday, nine, with her widely acclaimed album "Renaissance." She also became the most-nominated artist of all time with a total of 88. The previous record was held by her husband, Jay-Z, who has 83.

Queen Bey, however, has never quite dominated the big categories like Adele has in prior years, and there seems to be a similar swell of industry support behind her latest album, "30."

Minnesota-raised indie-folk/rock singer Adrianne Lenker earned two nods with her band Big Thief in the best alternative album and performance categories.

Another nomination with Minnesota ties: Stand-up vet Jim Gaffigan's nomination for best comedy album, "Comedy Monster," was recorded at a performance at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis.

Some notable names in music were left off the Grammys list this year by choice: Drake and the Weeknd, both of whom have complained of being ignored in the past, declined to submit for eligibility. Bruno Mars's R&B duo with Anderson .Paak followed suit with their duo Silk Sonic, which won four Grammys last year.

Here are the top categories for the 2023 Grammy Awards, which will broadcast live via CBS from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles:

Record of the Year

"Don't Shut Me Down" — ABBA

"Easy On Me" — Adele

"Break My Soul" — Beyoncé

"Good Morning Gorgeous" — Mary J. Blige

"You and Me on The Rock" — Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius

"Woman" — Doja Cat

"Bad Habit" — Steve Lacy

"The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar

"About Damn Time" — Lizzo

"As It Was" — Harry Styles

Album of the Year

"Voyage" — ABBA

"30" — Adele

"Un Verano Sin Ti" — Bad Bunny

"Renaissance" — Beyoncé

"Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)" — Mary J. Blige

"In These Silent Days" — Brandi Carlile

"Music Of The Spheres" — Coldplay

"Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers" — Kendrick Lamar

"Special" — Lizzo

"Harry's House" — Harry Styles

Song of the Year

"abcdefu" — GAYLE

"About Damn Time" — Lizzo

"All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) — Taylor Swift

"As It Was" — Harry Styles

"Bad Habit" — Steve Lacy

"Break My Soul" — Beyoncé

"Easy On Me" — Adele

"God Did" — DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

"The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar

"Just Like That" — Bonnie Raitt

New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi & JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Latto

Måneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg