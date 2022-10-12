Maybe it was leaving Minnesota for sunny Los Angeles. Maybe it was re-emerging from COVID lockdown with a zest for life. Or maybe it was her destiny all along.

Whatever it was, Lizzo proved at her sold-out Xcel Energy Center concert on Tuesday night that she isn't just a clever blender of hip-hop, pop and Prince-esque funk — a talent she honed during her seven-year stint living in the Twin Cities.

The singer and rapper born Melissa Jefferson, age 34, is also now a bona-fide self-help guru and motivational speaker. She might even be the most important voice in music today for fending off everything ugly in the world. That's how beautiful Tuesday's sold-out concert in St. Paul felt.

The fact that she called the sold-out show "a true homecoming" only added to the warm vibes.

"I lived in Minneapolis for a very long time," Lizzo said following the high-energy opening songs "The Sign" and "2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)," both from her new album "Special."

"Tonight is a very special night. I have a lot of homies here in the audience."

Breezing through infectiously upbeat songs that beat back body-shamers, gossipers, naysayers and, yes, sometimes men — there's a reason her biggest hit was titled "Truth Hurts" — Lizzo went a long way to raise the spirits and confidence levels of the nearly 16,000 fans.

Adding greatly to her willful power was her new all-female backing band, which she debuted last fall at Treasure Island Casino's amphitheater (one of her very few 2021 dates). They funked up "Rumors" early in the set — with Cardi B's guest verses quite literally phoned in — and later brought old-school-soul flavor to "Jerome" and "Naked." The latter earned extra cheers at song's end when Lizzo unveiled a "My body, my choice" T-shirt.

After a mostly hard-grinding, light-hearted first half, the concert got a little more emotional and, well, special in the second half — starting with the title track of "Special," which she introduced by having the crowd repeat a mantra: "I love you. You are beautiful. And you can do anything."

She proceeded to preach those messages of self-love and inclusivity to the hilt in "Like a Girl," "Cuz I Love You," "I Love You Bitch" and the pre-encore finale "Good as Hell."

Before the disco-y new song "Everybody Is Gay," she yelled to the crowd, "I make music for every-[bleeping]-body." She showed off her love for the flute, too, in "Coldplay," before the crowd erupted into a big singalong of "Truth Hurts" — a volume level matched at show's end in this year's No. 1 megahit "About Damn Time."

Working with the new band and her biggest stage production to date — nothing special, but it's hard to compete with the star's own shininess — Lizzo lost some of the raw, punky energy she used to exude at First Avenue and the Triple Rock.

This wasn't her most electrifying Twin Cities show; that's a high bar. But it was one of the year's most energetic and memorable arena concerts, where it looks like Lizzo is going to be performing for a long time.