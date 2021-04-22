If you don't see a video player, click here.
East Metro
Twin Cities man gets nearly 19-year term for fatally stabbing another man outside victim's Chisago County home
His girlfriend was also sentenced to prison for her role in the killing.
Local
Sharpton to deliver eulogy at Wright's funeral in Minneapolis
The funeral for Daunte Wright at noon Thursday at Shiloh Temple International Ministries is expected to draw hundreds of mourners. Wright was shot and killed by a former Brooklyn Center police officer during a traffic stop.
Nation
Latest: Family, Rev. Al Sharpton arrive for Wright funeral
The Latest on the funeral of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man who was shot and killed by a suburban Minneapolis police officer during a traffic stop April 11 (all times local):
Local
Evers order calls for planting 75 million trees before 2031
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers issued an executive order Thursday directing the Department of Natural Resources to plant 75 million trees and conserve 125,000 acres of forestland by the end of 2030.
Coronavirus
Minnesota urges athlete COVID-19 testing; masks in outdoor games now optional
Minnesota health officials urged continued testing of everyone involved in youth sports, to slow the ongoing COVID-19 spread and buy time for more Minnesotans to get vaccinated.