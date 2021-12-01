Byron Buxton and the Twins are holding a press conference to officially announce his new seven-year, $100 million contract.
You can also watch the press conference here
Here is some of the Star Tribune's reporting on the contract:
Buxton agrees to seven-year, $100 million deal loaded with incentives
With nine-figure deal, Buxton will face Mauer-like levels of scrutiny
Souhan: Deal is a winner for both Buxton and the Twins
Neal: Why Buxton's biggest contract incentives trouble me
Vikings
Pierce cleared to practice, eligible to play for Vikings against Lions
Michael Pierce, the anchor of the defensive line, practiced Wednesday and has been designated to return from injured reserve. Whether he'll play remains to be seen.
Gophers
Gophers' Samedy wins second straight Big Ten Player of the Year award
Stephanie Samedy is the first player in program history to win the award in two straight seasons. Libero CC McGraw was also named First Team All-Big Ten.
Vikings
Think winless Lions will lie down Sunday? If so, you're wrong
On the NFL: Know your history. It wasn't that long ago when a Vikings coach, also was trying to get his team back into the playoffs, hit a big, winless roadblock in the Motor City.
Sports
It won't be easy for Cowboys nor Saints in Big Easy
Yes, it's been a strange year on the field, with visiting teams 90-87-1, not counting two neutral-site games in London. And this week's betting lines are further proof home field isn't necessarily an advantage.
Sports
Former player, labor lawyer lead MLB into 9th work stoppage
Tony Clark was a minor league prospect in the Detroit Tigers' system and Rob Manfred a junior lawyer on Major League Baseball management's legal team during the sport's last work stoppage.