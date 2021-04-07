Greetings from downtown Pittsburgh, where my hotel room sits adjacent to the back side PPG Paints Arena (upper left corner in photo), site of the 2021 NCAA Frozen Four.

Let's see, who's here? Well, there's Massachusetts, and you might have heard by now that three Minnesota teams made it, too. Minnesota State Mankato and St. Cloud State will hook up in Thursday's 4 p.m. (Central) semifinal, and Minnesota Duluth will meet UMass in the 8 p.m. semi, a rematch of the last NCAA championship game in 2019, won 3-0 by the Bulldogs.

All four teams are practicing today and holding video news conferences afterward, and I'll be updating this blog after each team finishes.

First off was Minnesota State, making its first Frozen Four appearance after edging Quinnipiac 4-3 in overtime and beating the Gophers 4-0 to win the West Regional in Loveland, Colo.

"We're excited to be in Pittsburgh, in our first Frozen Four,'' Mavericks coach Mike Hastings said. "The city's been fantastic from the time that we got here to where we're at today. Phenomenal facility, and the guys enjoyed our ice time. Looking forward to the challenge in front of us.''

Minnesota State defenseman and captain Riese Zmolek is relishing the trip to the Frozen Four in his senior season, and the fact that two other Minnesota teams are here makes it all the better to him.

"It's obviously huge having all five [Minnesota Division I men's teams] that made it to the tourney, and getting three in the Frozen Four as well,'' he said. "Growing up, a lot of kids watch and hope for the Minnesota teams to do well. The Minnesota guys in our locker room take pride in trying to be the best Minnesota team year after year.''

Junior forward Julian Napravnik, the Mavericks' leading scorer, sees St. Cloud State as a big challenge.

"They're a pretty good team,'' he said. "They're a fast and heavy team, just like us. It's going to be a battle.''

For Minnesota State to be successful, Hastings emphasized getting off to a strong start and avoid playing from behind. "When we're successful, we play in groups of five, tied together,'' he said.