Good morning from Augusta National. It's Wednesday morning, the beginning of the quietest and most endearing day of Masters week.

Masters chairman Fred Ridley will hold a press conference in the morning and the Par 3 tournament, which usually features golfers families running around the greens and kids putting.

Heavy thunderstorms hit the area on Tuesday and rains are expected mid-morning today. Soft conditions probably would play into the hands of long-hitters like Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy.

In the Wednesday Star Tribune and on startribune.com, I wrote about Tiger Woods and Fargo native Tom Hoge, who is competing in his first Masters.

Woods' press conference was fascinating. In his prime, Woods gave very little of himself in such settings, usually sounding more like a CEO (which he is, essentially) than an athlete.

Whether humbled by his travails or mellowed by time, Woods now calls reporters he knows by their names or first initials. He calls longtime Associated Press golf writer Doug Ferguson "D.'' He talked at length about his grueling rehab, and playing the par-3 course with his son, Charlie.

As for Hoge, he and I have a lot of mutual acquaintances and I've spoken with his father and instructors, but I had never met him until Tuesday.

He was cheerful and gracious, and what I noticed when watching him practice is that he's a pretty big guy. The PGA Tour lists him at 6-1, 175 pounds. Of the eight players and caddies in his practice group, he looked like the biggest guy. Big forearms, big shoulders. He looked quite comfortable playing alongside Jordan Spieth, Daniel Berger and J.J. Spaun.

His iron game should serve him well at Augusta National. Yes, driving matters, but you have room to miss here. Yes, putting is tricky, but that's why hitting a high percentage of greens, and hitting certain portions of greens, is so important.

Hoge has the game to compete here. What you never know is what's going through a golfer's head when they face a new challenge like this.

Tuesday, I was also struck by Justin Thomas, the former No. 1, admitting that he has underachieved in majors and particularly at The Masters.

The crowds at the golf course were immense on Tuesday. This is my 14th Masters, and I'm not sure I've ever seen a crowd quite like that, especially around the golf shop and practice area.

I'm writing about the difficulty of staying at the top of the game, post-Tiger, for the Thursday paper.

All of our coverage and updates can be found at startribune.com. But buy the paper. You'll find something in there you might not have seen otherwise.