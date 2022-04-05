AUGUSTA, Ga. — There is no reason to believe that Tiger Woods, at 46 and recovering from leg surgery that he says nearly led to amputation, can win the 2022 Masters.

Except that…

— He has won a major while playing on a damaged leg before. In 2008, he won the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines while nearly collapsing after every full swing he took on Sunday and during the Monday playoff. He had surgery quickly after that victory, which was his last major championship until…

— He won the 2019 Masters at the age of 43, two years after telling his fellow green-jacket owners that he didn't think he would win again, and not far removed from back injuries and an addiction to prescription pain-killers.

— Only one player has won more than Woods' five Masters titles or 15 major titles: Jack Nicklaus, who won his last major as a 46-year-old at The Masters.

— Woods, according to Fred Couples, was "bombing it" during a practice round on Monday, keeping up with the long-hitting Justin Thomas. Couples believes Woods can contend.

— Woods agrees. He said on Tuesday morning during a news conference at Augusta National that he plans to play if he doesn't suffer a setback between now and his Thursday morning tee time. He displayed a slight limp on Monday, and he says his right leg has limited mobility, but that he can swing freely and with power.

— Woods said he is playing because he believes he can win. "I do," he said.

— Woods is not only a student of golf history, he is motivated by it. He has read about Ben Hogan winning a U.S. Open 16 months after being hospitalized after his car was hit by a bus. Hogan would have to take hot baths multiple times a day to keep his body loose enough to swing a golf club.

Woods is 14 months removed from the one-car accident that severely damaged his right leg, and 13 months from being restricted to a hospital bed and wheelchair. "As of right now, I feel like I am going to play," he said Tuesday.

— Woods said, "I still have my hands,'' meaning he feels he can chip and putt at a championship level, and he has been playing Augusta National since 1995. His course knowledge and experience give him an advantage over the field.

— The field doesn't feature a true favorite. The PGA Tour offers tremendous depth and talent, but there is no single player looming over the tournament the way Nicklaus or a younger Woods once did. According to the Sporting News, the top four favorites are Jon Rahm, Scottie Sheffler, Justin Thomas and Cameron Smith. They have combined for two major titles and no Masters wins.

— This will feel like a home game for Woods. A massive crowd followed him for a practice round on Monday. "Probably more people than have ever watched me play a round at Augusta National," said Justin Thomas. "It was really cool. I think something like that is going to just help him get through the week.''

— Woods has nothing to lose. He can't damage his reputation, no matter how he performs. If he wins, he becomes the story of the year. If he loses, his injury will be to blame. Which may be why he was friendly and chatty during his news conference.

When someone noted the size of the crowd following Woods and Couples, Woods said, with a smile, "Everybody loves Freddie."

— Rain kept players from playing practice rounds on Tuesday afternoon, and could wash out practice rounds on Wednesday. Woods has been practicing at Augusta National for days, while other players were traveling or playing in the Texas Valero Open.

— Woods knows he's tougher than just about everyone else in the field. He said his surgeries and rehabilitation have been extremely painful. At 46, he may be the most impressive physical specimen in the tourney.

If he plays well, the rest of the field will hear the roars that only he can inspire here. That may be his greatest advantage.