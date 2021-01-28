Annie and the Bang Bang

Friday: A singer with a theatrical background deserves exactly that to promote her newest rock album. So it's extra-fortunate that Annie Enneking and her fiery namesake band had the foresight to bang out a performance at the Southern Theater for just such an occasion. The actor/director/playwright of Park Square and Children's Theatre affiliation and her group will air the performance to celebrate Friday's release of their third album, "Loveland." Named after the Colorado town where they retreated to write songs, the intense and stormy record was recorded at Pachyderm Studio and sounds like a more metallic Tina & the B-Sides. (7:30 p.m. Fri., youtube.com/annieandthebangbang.)

Chris Riemenschneider

Karrin Allyson/Billy Peterson

Friday-Saturday: With live performances returning, Crooners has two special bookings. New York jazz stylist Karrin Allyson, one of the few out-of-town acts willing to come here during the pandemic (her mom lives here), has sparkled whether doing jazz standards, Brazilian tunes, blues, bebop, originals or Rodgers & Hammerstein. She plays two shows, with the first also livestreaming for $25. (7 p.m. Fri.-Sat., $30-$35.) A member of Minnesota's first family of jazz, Billy Peterson has been a first-call bassist for five decades. He played on Bob Dylan's 1975 classic "Blood on the Tracks," spent 23 years with the Steve Miller Band and has worked with B.B. King, Leo Kottke and Irv Williams. Peterson celebrates his 70th birthday with two sold-out gigs in the Dunsmore Room, the first of which will be livestreamed for free. (5:30 p.m. Sat., croonersmn.com.)

Jon Bream

Josh Fox: 'The Truth Has Changed'

Friday-Monday: Josh Fox presents a new edition of his solo theater piece for an exclusive virtual performance. First premiered in 2018, the work takes on misinformation in our digital age, drawing on his experiences as an anti-fracking activist. Known for his documentary "Gasland" in addition to his theater work and writing, Fox illuminates how truth-free narratives have grown exponentially in recent years, abetted by social media. Fox's 2021 edition of the piece was recorded live in New Orleans and produced for the Walker Art Center as part of the Great Northern Festival. (7 p.m. Fri., pay what you can, $20 suggested, walkerart.org.)

Sheila Regan