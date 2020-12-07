Coming off the 2020 presidential election, the conversation around the Electoral College continues to heat up. Fifteen states have joined the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, but Minnesota isn't one of them.

The current system, created by the framers of the U.S. constitution, grants each state a number of presidential electors, based on population and congressional representation, to decide the election each four years. But under the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, participating states would agree to award all their electoral votes to whichever presidential candidate wins a majority nationwide.

Host Eric Roper talks to reporter Torey van Oot about the the Popular Vote Compact, and why Minnesota hasn't joined it. Read Torey's original story here.

If you don’t see an audio player, click here.