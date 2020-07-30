The Vikings added linebacker Anthony Barr to the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list on Thursday afternoon, making the former Pro Bowler their eighth player to be placed on the list this week.

The fact Barr was placed on the list means he either tested positive for coronavirus or came into close contact with a carrier. Barr reported to training camp with the Vikings’ other veterans on Tuesday for the start of COVID-19 testing, and would have taken tests on Tuesday and Wednesday with the rest of the group.

Players were not scheduled for testing on Thursday, but will have another test on Friday. If they’ve tested negative three times in four days, they will be allowed to enter the team facility for physicals and equipment distribution on Saturday.

If Barr was placed on the reserve list for contact tracing purposes, he can potentially return to the active roster within 24 hours. A positive test result means he can only rejoin the active roster after two negative tests in five days if he’s asymptomatic. If Barr is showing symptoms, he would need to be out at least 10 days, including three consecutive days without symptoms, before he returns.

NFL teams are not required to disclose why a player was placed on the COVID reserve list.

Barr is the highest-profile Vikings veteran to be placed on the list, following Ifeadi Odenigbo, Cameron Smith and Oli Udoh on Wednesday. Four rookies -- first-round pick Justin Jefferson, sixth-rounder Blake Brandel, seventh-rounder Brian Cole and undrafted free agent Tyler Higby -- were placed on the list on Tuesday.