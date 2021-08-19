DULUTH – Opponents of the Enbridge Line 3 oil pipeline under construction across northern Minnesota shut down Duluth's Aerial Lift Bridge for about 30 minutes on Thursday and hung a "Stop Line 3" banner across the iconic span.

It was the culmination of the "March for Manoomin" through downtown that saw a few hundred self-described water protectors demand the federal government revoke permits for the pipeline. Activists say the pipeline violates treaty rights, will exacerbate climate change and threatens waters and wetlands — including wild rice (manoomin) habitat.

Thursday's protests were directed toward the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers office in Canal Park, which is right next to the Aerial Lift Bridge. The agency granted Enbridge a key permit last November that allowed pipeline construction to start after years of review. The Biden administration has continued to support the permits in the face of legal challenges and demands from activists.

Enbridge says the $3 billion project is a safety upgrade over the existing, deteriorating Line 3 that crosses Minnesota and is needed to meet the region's demand for oil.

Police said protesters dispersed when asked, and there were no arrests or injuries reported. The bridge is the only connection Park Point residents have to the rest of the city and emergency services.

Brooks Johnson • 218-491-6496