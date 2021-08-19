DULUTH - Lightning is the cause of the Superior National Forest's Greenwood Fire, officials said Thursday morning.

The rural Lake County fire that began Sunday has grown to more than 6 square miles, expanding on its west side, south of Stone Lake, according to a morning update.

Hot temperatures and winds from the south are expected to make the fire move today, as aircraft, heavy equipment and structure protection crews work to keep the fire east of county Hwy. 2.

No new evacuations have been announced, but could be coming, Forest public information officer Joanna Gilkeson said.

Working the fire today are 145 personnel with 25 engines, two dozers, three water tenders, and three aircraft, in addition to engines and equipment from other assisting partners.

Officials from the Forest, Lake County and incident management team will hold a public meeting at 6 p.m. tonight to discuss closures, evacuations and fire updates. It will be held at the Wolf Ridge Environmental Learning Center auditorium at 6282 Cranberry Rd. in Finland, and streamed on Facebook. A Red Cross shelter at the Finland Community Center remains open.

The fire began Sunday about 15 miles southwest of Isabella, Minn. It has led to evacuations of homes and cabins in several nearby areas and closures of roads, campgrounds and recreational sites. So far, no structures have burned.

