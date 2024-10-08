Four-day shutdown of light-rail trains in downtown Minneapolis starts Wednesday night

The Hiawatha Light Rail Line is being rebranded as the METRO Blue Line. The Blue Line is the first of the Twin Cities METRO system of rapid transit lines which include METRO Red Line Bus Rapid Transit on Cedar Ave. METRO Blue Line trains will now have three cars and will run every ten minutes throughout most of the day. Twelve new light-rail vehicles dedicated to the line will allow this increased service capacity. During the kickoff event Metro Transit staff handed out Blue line pens, new schedules and special commemorative fare cards.] Richard.Sennott@startribune.com Richard Sennott/Star Tribune. , Minneapolis Minn. Friday 5/17/13) ** (cq) ORG XMIT: MIN1305171019480122 (Richard Sennott/The Minnesota Star Tribune)