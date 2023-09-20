NEW YORK (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 27 points and the New York Liberty beat the Washington Mystics 90-85 in overtime on Tuesday night to advance to the semifinals of the WNBA playoffs for the first time in eight years.
New York hadn't won a playoff series since 2015. The Liberty will play either No. 3 Connecticut or sixth-seeded Minnesota.
Jonquel Jones finished with 19 points and 14 rebounds for New York
Natasha Cloud scored a career-high 33 points to lead Washington.
