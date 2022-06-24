Minnesota's decentralized system for removing endangered children from their homes varies widely from one county to the next, with stark differences in the involvement of local law enforcement agencies, according to a legislative auditor report released Friday.

The Office of the Legislative Auditor (OLA), an independent, nonpartisan arm of the Legislature, also found that efforts to prevent child removals vary widely from agency to agency. In some cases, county child protection agencies provided extensive services before seeking to remove a child — often a traumatizing experience for both the child and the parents. In other cases, preventive services were limited; or the child was removed before services were offered to the family.

Federal law has long required states to make "reasonable efforts" to assist families to avoid placement of a child in foster care. However, neither the Minnesota Department of Human Services or the state court system systematically tracks what prevention services have been provided to families prior to a removal, the legislative auditor found.

"The report clearly identifies key considerations and recommendations that could lead to greater efficiency and equity in the process of child removals and support efforts to reunite more children with their families, all of which aligns with DHS' goal of improving the child protection system in Minnesota," said Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpsteadin a written statement.

The auditor found that most child protection removals in Minnesota begin through emergency holds by local law enforcement agencies when a child is determined to be in danger. But the use of these holds varies widely across jurisdictions. In some counties, more than 80% of out-of-home placements began with a law enforcement hold. In others, fewer than 40% did. Often, these removals occur rapidly and before social workers begain providing services in the home.

The 63-page report comes as Minnesota is showing progress in keeping families together. The number of children being removed from their homes because of abuse or neglect has dropped 36% from its all-time high in 2017. All told, 4,812 children were removed from their homes and placed in foster care in 2020, down from 7,482 in 2017, according to the most recent Department of Human Services data.

The sharp decline in removals is partly related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The early shutdowns of schools and other activities meant there were fewer eyes on children and fewer opportunities for teachers, doctors, coaches and others to report signs of maltreatment.

In addition, counties and tribes are having more success in finding stable homes for children — minimizing the trauma of breaking families apart. In a widely used measure of the system's performance, the share of Minnesota children who bounce back into foster care after being returned to their parents (known as the "re-entry rate") has fallen sharply over the past four years. Statewide, 12.7% of foster care children in Minnesota are returned to care within a year after being reunited with their families. That's down from 18.3% five years ago, according to a state dashboard.

Yet racial disparities are deep and pervasive throughout the state. Children of color have long been overrepresented in Minnesota's child welfare system, and that has shown only modest progress. In 2020, Black children in Minnesota were 2.4 times more likely to be removed from their birth parents than white children; American Indian children were 16.4 times more likely, according to state data.