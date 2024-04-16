MILWAUKEE — San Diego Padres first baseman Jake Cronenworth was out of the lineup Tuesday after a leg issue caused him to leave a game a night earlier.

Cronenworth was replaced in the ninth inning of the Padres' 7-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday.

''We're still in the process of figuring it out,'' Padres manager Mike Shildt said before Tuesday's game. ''It's in a unique spot because it's not necessarily the calf, it kind of leaks into the hamstring. The good news is he walked out without any real discomfort yesterday and is presenting pretty well today, obviously getting treatment. Clearly we're mindful and hopeful it won't be a long-term situation, but we're still in the process of figuring it out.''

Cronenworth, 30, is batting .254 with a .333 on-base percentage, three homers and a team-high 14 RBIs in 19 games this season. Although he has played exclusively first base this season, Cronenworth also has plenty of experience at second base and shortstop.

Utilityman Jurickson Profar, who typically plays left field, got his first start at first base this season in place of Cronenworth. José Azocar got the start in left field.

The Padres also recalled infielder Matthew Batten from Triple-A El Paso and optioned catcher Brett Sullivan to El Paso on Tuesday.

