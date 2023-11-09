



Move over, coffee kiosks: The state's only drive-thru lefse stand is hot off the griddle for the 2023 holiday season.

In a rural community between Alexandria and Fergus Falls, the Englund family runs what may be the most Minnesotan of food retailers: a converted deer stand selling traditional Norwegian potato bread.

Kim Englund had long been selling lefse at community events, enlisting her family to peel potatoes and flip flatbreads. But during COVID-19, they needed a contact-free way to get their lefse, honey butter and cowboy candy (candied jalapenos) to customers.

The family set the deer stand out on the road near their home and filled it with on-the-go goodies. Last year's preholiday sales were so successful that they've set up the bright-red kiosk again, along Douglas County Road 1, two miles north of Evansville (toward Melby), on Saturdays, from 10 a.m.-noon through Dec. 23.

Is a drive-thru lutefisk shack next?