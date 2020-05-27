The death of George Floyd while in police custody on Monday in Minneapolis has sparked outrage locally and beyond.

Powerful video of the 47-year-old Floyd pleading, “I can’t breathe” as a police officer kneels on his neck has led to similarly powerful reactions — including many from the world of sports.

Here are some of those reactions from social media — some from local athletes and others worldwide:

*Gophers wide receiver Rashod Bateman reacted with a strong yet heartbreaking message.

*LeBron James posted on Instagram to his 65 million followers an image of Floyd next to an image of Colin Kaepernick, with the words: “Do you understand NOW!!??!!?? Or is it still blurred to you?? #StayWoke”

*Timberwolves guard Josh Okogie added perspective with his own message.

*Gophers wrestler Gable Steveson posted a photo with another person holding a “Justice 4 George” sign.

*Twins manager Rocco Baldelli tweeted to "remember his name. Remember what happened."

*Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr didn’t mince words, calling what happened in Minneapolis “murder.”

Women’s basketball legend Lisa Leslie — with a message that was retweeted thousands of times, including by former Lynx player Seimone Augustus — challenged her followers to pay attention.