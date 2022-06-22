Law enforcement from several agencies on Wednesday morning continued to surround a house in St. Michael, Minn. where they have been involved in a standoff with a suspect since Tuesday evening.
A suspect is believed to be holed up in a home in the vicinity of St. Michael Parkway and Kalland Avenue NE. near an elementary school. At times shots have been fired, according to those who live near the scene and posted on social media.
Some roads in the area have been blocked of.
The Wright County Sheriff's Office has not released any information.
