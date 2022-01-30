A performance of the comedic show "Latins on Ice" has moved from Lake Nokomis following concerns from the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships that it's not "family friendly," the show's co-creator said.

"Latins on Ice" will now be staged at 12:30 p.m. Sunday on Powderhorn Lake. The show is part of the Great Northern festival.

Actor Sabrín Diehl said by phone Sunday that after two shows Saturday, the pond hockey tournament refused to host the Sunday performance at Lake Nokomis, citing "cursing and the aggressive nature of the show."

Diehl said that an official from the tournament confronted the theater artists Saturday, demanding that they take down a banner that said, "ABOLISH I.C.E.," a call to dismantle the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"I'm a theater artist... my job is to make people think," said Diehl, who uses they/them pronouns. "I was taught in school that if your audience, by intermission, doesn't want to get up and revolt, you have failed.

"So I think I did my job as an artist."

Calls to the U.S. Pond Hockey Tournament were not immediately returned Sunday morning.

In a video posted on Instagram Sunday, the show's director John Gebretatose said that "right now there's a lot of shock." But the group urged supporters to join them on Powderhorn Lake, "where there are more families that are Latinx."

The show comprises five comedic, dramatic, pointed sketches performed by local actors, including Diehl, exploring "what it means to be Latin in Minnesota." Earlier this month, Diehl said they weren't sure how hockey fans would react.

"We are very loudly expressing our experiences, and a lot of that does have to do with not feeling fully welcomed by the culture here," Diehl said then. "It almost feels like we're naming the elephant in the room by our loud presence in this specific space of pond hockey, a very white event."