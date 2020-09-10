Minnesota United on Wednesday won consecutive regular-season games for the first time since season-opening victories at Portland and San Jose, this time holding on to defeat FC Dallas 3-2 in a contentious evening at Allianz Field.

Loons midfielder Kevin Molino scored his second goal of the game on a penalty kick in the 70th minute that gave his team a 3-1 lead and eventually stood as the winner.

It stood even after FC Dallas scored on a deflected corner kick in the 77th minute, even after the Loons lost defender Romain Metanire to a red card for a sliding tackle in the 82nd minute.

And after FC Dallas attacked time and again in the game’s closing minutes.

Metanire created Molino’s penalty kick before he went, making a hard run with the ball to the six-yard penalty box’s and drawing a penalty when FC Dallas defender Ryan Hollingshead took Metanire’s legs out from other him.

The last time Wednesday’s two teams played near Dallas nine days ago, the high temperate during the day was 106 degrees.

On Wednesday when both Minnesota United and FC Dallas arrived at Allianz Field, it was 45 degree and drizzling.

FC Dallas won 3-1 on that Saturday night.

This time, the Loons took a 2-0 lead in the game’s first 28 mintues before FC Dallas ratcheted the pressure late in the first half and got a goal back in the 42nd minute.

Minnesota United’s only healthy striker, Mason Toye, scored the game’s first goal in the 11th minute with a one-touch, left-footed shot on the run that was set up by Reynoso’s hard work.’

Reynoso was the one who chased after retreating Hollingshead and the ball and forced Hollingshead into a bad diagonal pass 25 yards from his own goal. Loons midfielder Robin Lod intercepted it not far away and found Toye running hard toward the goal with a two-touch pass.

On the run, Toye used his off left foot to score between FC Dallas keeper Kyle Zobeck, who at age 30 made his first MLS start Wednesday.

Reynoso and Lod contributed on a four-way combination passing play that Kevin Molino finished off for a 2-0 lead in the 28th minute.

Molino started it all with a pass from the field’s center to Lod out on the right wing. Lod played it forward and back to Reynoso in the field’s middle and then quickly touched the ball back to Metanire out toward the right side.

Metanire’s quick-touch pass came right back to where the passing play all started, to Molino running hard through an opening toward the goal and he directed a shot past Zoback to the back post.

FC Dallas ratcheted the pressure late in the first half, sending waves of attack that finally paid off when attacker Ricardo Pepi slid across the goal mouth with Metanire defending and used his legs to direct it over the goal line.

At halftime, Loons coach Adrian Heath told FSN’s broadcast that his team played an “excellent 35” in a 45-minute first half. He called the other 10 minutes “madness.”

“Now we have to go finish it off,” he said.

His team did, thanks to Metanire creating and Molino scoring the game’s next goal in the 70th minute to make it 3-1.

Then the Loons hung on until the end after FC Dallas scored on a corner kick in the 77th minute that deflected twice before it just crossed the goal line before goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair grabbed it.

They hung on despite losing Metanire because of the red card for the final eight-plus minutes.

The Loons played on without a good chunk of their team available: Strikers Luis Amarilla (ankle) and Aaron Schoenfeld (left lower leg) were out, as were starters Ethan Finlay (knee) and Ozzie Alonso (hamstring). And that’s not including both starting goalkeeper Tyler Miller, who is out for the season after he underwent hip surgery) and Ike Opera, who remains out because of an undisclosed reason.

Loons coach Adrian Heath said Tuesday Finlay, Alonso and Amarilla all were scheduled to see specialists today and he suspected all three players will be out two to three weeks -- or more.

“We’re half a team down from start of the season.” Heath said.

St. Clair started second MLS game as he made his debut in Sunday’s 4-0 clean sheet over Real Salt Lake and Reynoso got his second MLS start as well.

Newcomer Bakaye Dibassy was designated a sub again tonight and made his MLS debut in the 86th minute with his new team clinging to its precarious lead.

“We’re going to get him fit,” Heath said Tuesday. “He has trained really hard the last few days.”