Bellecour Bakery at Cooks of Crocus Hill

Brunch includes spinach quiche, a salad and a French toast/bread pudding kit with pain perdu and crème brûlée batter. Serves two to three ($70) and four to six ($140). Also available: pastry chef Diane Moua's spectacular crepe cake. Order by March 29.

210 N. 1st St., Mpls., bellecourbakery.com

Mort's Cafe & Deli

Passover favorites include family-style servings of knishes and latkes, plus raspberry- and apricot-filled hamantaschen and matzo meal popovers. Available through April 4.

525 N. Winnetka Av., Golden Valley, morts-deli.com

PinKU Japanese Street Food

The three-course meal includes a salmon-tuna-crab specialty roll, the kitchen's signature crispy shrimp on rice and a beef rice bowl ($30). Available April 2, 3 and 4.

20 NE. University Av., Mpls., pinkujapanese.com

Union Hmong Kitchen

Chef/owner Yia Vang is preparing roasted whole snapper (or lamb shanks), bourbon-glazed carrots, pineapple-coconut pound cake and more. Serves two ($160) to six ($420). Pick up April 2 and 3.

693 Raymond Av., St. Paul, unionkitchenmn.com