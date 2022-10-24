StarTribune
Last gasp of warm weather draws Minnesotans outdoors

Sunshine and temperatures in the high-seventies drew Minnesotans outdoors to take advantage of what could be the last warm weekend before winter temps set in. 
By Richard Tsong-Taatarii
October 23, 2022 — 7:52pm

