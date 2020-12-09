A large fire broke out early Wednesday at a lumberyard in Jordan in the far southwest metro.
Crews from Jordan and neighboring departments were called to call,\" a posting from Wednesday morning on the department's Facebook page read. a 2-alarm fire at Siwek Lumber on the 300 block of Valley View Drive just after 3 a.m., according to dispatch audio and social media reports.
Dispatch audio indicated that part of one building may have collapsed.
There was no immediate word of injuries.
This is a developing story. Return to Startribune.com for more details as they become available.
Tim Harlow • 612-673-7768
