TOKYO — Everything was in place for Regan Smith to swim fast. She was racing her favorite stroke, the butterfly, in the Olympic finals. Swimming in Lane 6, she was right next to U.S. teammate Hali Flickinger, someone she loves to race.

All that added up to a silver medal Wednesday night in the 200-meter fly for Smith, of Lakeville. China's Zhang Yufei, the fastest woman in the world this year in the event, broke out to a clear lead immediately and won in 2 minutes, 3.86 seconds at Tokyo Aquatic Centre. Her time set an Olympic record and beat Smith by 1.44 seconds.

Smith was third behind Zhang and Flickinger at the 100- and 150-meter marks, but she outdueled her teammate in the final 50 meters to win her second medal of the Tokyo Games. She finished in 2:05.30, with Flickinger third in 2:05.65. The silver came two days after Smith won her first Olympic medal, a bronze, in the 100 backstroke.

The silver and bronze were the first U.S. medals in the women's 200 fly since 2000, ending the longest medal drought for the Americans in any swimming event.

"It was a great race,'' Smith said. "I'm really amazed. I was just super surprised. It was my best time by over a second.

"I'm just so happy, and very shocked.''

Smith, 19, said after the semifinals that she thought she "had another gear'' for the finals, and she did. She closed faster than anyone else, clocking a time of 32.10 for the final 50 meters.

Smith could have more Olympic races ahead. She is a candidate to swim in the women's 4x100 medley relay and could be part of the mixed medley relay as well.

The heats for the mixed relay are Thursday night, and the final is Saturday. Heats for the women's medley relay are Friday, with the final held Sunday on the last day of swimming competition at the Tokyo Games.

In the 200 fly semifinals, Smith swam only .25 of a second off her personal best in the event. Her time of 2:06.64 was the fifth-best in the world this year, with only Zhang, Flickinger and BoglarkaKapas going faster in 2021. At the Olympic trials, Smith finished second to Flickinger in 2:06.99, the world's sixth-fastest time this year.

Though she's still known primarily as a backstroke swimmer, Smith has steadily dropped time in the butterfly. When she struggled with backstroke training last year, her butterfly training was a constant and a comfort. Smith said she was "super pleased'' with her semifinal time and was motivated by the very fast Flickinger.

"I always love racing Hali,'' Smith said. "I think she pushes me really hard. I get fired up when I'm close to her.''

At the Olympic trials, Smith said she doesn't put pressure on herself to excel in the butterfly the way she does in the backstroke. Butterfly "has always been the fun one,'' she said, going all the way back to when she was 7 years old and just beginning to swim fast.

"I've worked so hard on that stroke,'' she said at the Olympic trials. "I've made so many great strides forward in practice.''

Zhang is the world leader in the 200 fly this year and clocked the fastest semifinal time by a solid margin. The silver medalist in the 100 fly earlier this week, she has improved since the 2019 world championships, when she did not advance out of the heats in the 200 fly. She was sixth at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Her time of 2:04.89 in the semifinals is the fastest in the world this year, topping her previous 2021 best of 2:05.44. Zhang's semifinal time was 1.34 seconds better than Flickinger, the second-fastest qualifier.

Flickinger was the silver medalist in the 200 fly at the 2019 world championships.