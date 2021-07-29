TOKYO — Alise Willoughby, the racer from St. Cloud, survived the preliminary round of the Olympic BMX competition on Wednesday at the Ariaka Urban Sports Park. She will race in the semifinals and, presumably, the finals on Thursday night (Central time) in an attempt to win a second Olympic medal.

Willoughby raced in three heats in high heat and humidity, finishing first in her first two heats and ranking first in total time. In her third heat, not needing to do much other than finish to qualify for the semifinals, she cruised into the lead immediately and won easily.

She finished her first heat in 46.703, her second in 47.741 and her third in 45.410.

The fastest heat was turned in by USA's Felicia Stancil, in 44.412.

Willoughby, 30, is competing in her third Olympics, and first with her husband, Sam Willoughby, coaching her.

She entered the Games as the reigning world champion and 2016 Olympic silver medalist, when she was known as Alise Post.

She has won world titles in 2017 and 2019. She finished 2020 as the world's top-ranked rider.

Sam, an Olympic silver medalist in BMX racing, suffered a spinal-cord injury in the training crash. He has turned to coaching his wife.

Willoughby herself has dealt with a variety of injuries that are almost predictable in the sport, and is trying to become the third athlete to win multiple Olympic medals in BMX racing. She ranks as one of the favorites going into Friday's final day of competition at the grass-lined course in Tokyo.

"I know I'm in better form than I've ever been,'' Willoughby told the Star Tribune recently. "That's a testament to what Sam and I have been able to accomplish together.''