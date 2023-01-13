A group of Lakeville residents is questioning the process used to appoint a new City Council member to fill a vacant seat, saying the council should have at least interviewed a candidate who received more than a quarter of the vote in November.

Luke Hellier left a council seat open when he was elected mayor two months ago. Two other incumbents — Michelle Volk and Joshua Lee — were re-elected to fill two at-large council seats, having received the largest number of votes.

A third candidate, Richard Henderson, received the third-highest vote tally, garnering 12,277 votes or 26% of the vote. But he wasn't among the candidates interviewed by the council to fill the seat — and his supporters are upset.

"We're definitely taking up this fight for him," resident Kirsten Hancock said. "If our vote matters ... show us our vote matters. Do the right thing here."

Legally, the city had two options — they could have held a special election or appointed a person to fill the empty seat until the next regular election is held in 2024, Hellier said.

The City Council chose to appoint someone because holding a special election — which can run $30,000 to $40,000 — is cost prohibitive, Hellier said.

Cues from the past

The city is also following precedent, having appointed someone to an open council seat in 2013 when Matt Little became mayor.

"I think if the city had held special elections in the past, the conversation would have maybe went differently," Hellier said.

After discussing each council member's thoughts on who to appoint at a special meeting last week, the council will likely choose Dan Wolter to fill the seat Tuesday, he said, unless a council member changes their mind.

Hellier said he understands the point of view of Henderson's supporters.

"But it was a fair process and I think at the end of the day, Dan [Wolter] is going to do a great job," he said.

Ten people applied to fill the seat and Henderson was among them. Each council member ranked the top four or five people they wanted to see interviewed, Hellier said. Two council members wanted to interview Henderson.

The three people interviewed all had experience on a city board or commission, he said, whereas Henderson — who has has run for City Council twice — hadn't served on one.

Henderson's pitch

Henderson, a retired Navy captain with 30 years of military experience in active duty and reserve roles, said he understands that "the ship has left the pier." But he thinks there's a larger question to consider related to the fairness of the process and respecting the will of voters.

"I think performance in an election should have been given some strong consideration," he said.

Henderson, a magazine publisher, said he has a strong leadership background from his time in the military and learned a great deal about residents' opinions on issues while campaigning. Both experiences would have helped him as a council member, he said.

Henderson's supporters created a petition urging council members to appoint him that garnered nearly 500 signatures, Hancock said.

Henderson said he may pursue serving on a city committee in the future, possibly the Planning Commission.

What other cities did

Other metro-area cities are in a similar situation due to a council member with time left in their term being elected mayor.

Shakopee has appointed an interim council member to serve until a special election can be held in April, said newly-elected Mayor Matt Lehman. He said the council was told by its attorney that this was the only option since more than two years remain in his term.

In Rosemount, Jeff Weisensel was elected mayor, leaving his council seat open. City administrator Logan Martin said the city is currently going through the 15 applications it received for the seat and will interview 7 or 8 of them before choosing one to appoint.