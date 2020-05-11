The Lake Minnetonka 4th of July celebration has been canceled due to the COVID-19 virus.

The celebration, which has taken place in Excelsior since 1888, is expected to be back in 2021.

The Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce board of directors said Monday that the health, safety, and well-being of everyone involved in the event is paramount.

The board also said lack of fundraising events, private donations and corporate sponsorships made is difficult to hold the event.

The event includes a run, kid's parade, live music and a large fireworks display. More than 100 volunteers run the celebration.

DAVID CHANEN